Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Xencor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XNCR

Insider Transactions at Xencor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $64,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $64,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,720 shares of company stock valued at $134,420 in the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Xencor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Xencor by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 232,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Xencor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Xencor has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $27.62.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.