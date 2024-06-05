Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.75. Xometry shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 134,974 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Xometry Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $682.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,243 shares of company stock worth $93,002 in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at $169,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.