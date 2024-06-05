XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

XXL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

About XXL Energy

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of natural gas wells and royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns working interest ranging from 18.75% to 21.25% in oil and gas located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

