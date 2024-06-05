Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 206.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

