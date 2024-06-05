Zacks Research Weighs in on Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $97.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Copa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Copa by 11.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.