Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 2.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 27,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 662,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,893,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $421,808. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,907 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Zai Lab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 67,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

