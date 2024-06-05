Zcash Price Tops $26.56 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.56 or 0.00037230 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $433.71 million and $60.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

