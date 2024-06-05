Zcash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67.28 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $434.94 million and $67.28 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $26.64 or 0.00037643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

