ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $585,501.54

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $585,501.54 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

