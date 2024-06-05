Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.