Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,646,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,219,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after purchasing an additional 600,804 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,662,000 after purchasing an additional 562,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,912. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

