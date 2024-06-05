Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 236.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,871 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,403. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.68.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

