ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares trading hands.
ZTE Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.
ZTE Company Profile
ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.
