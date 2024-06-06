119,335 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TV. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 1.3 %

TV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.84. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.34%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

