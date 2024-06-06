12,310 Shares in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Purchased by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMEE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 17,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,249. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

