1,750 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 374,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 555,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,349,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 96,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.52. 143,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,164. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

