1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,276 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.61% of Colliers International Group worth $35,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of CIGI traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.58. 98,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.