1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 14,309 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $221,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,167. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.13 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.75 and its 200-day moving average is $240.53.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.