1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 5,269 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $151.90. 342,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

