1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 7,593 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell University acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.47. 3,342,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

