1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265,187 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $44,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $94.21. 1,741,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,366. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

