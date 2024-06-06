1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $159.25 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 173.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,097 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $159,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $433.85. 1,282,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,278. The stock has a market cap of $208.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.49. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

