1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $19.83 Million Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 9.46% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WOOD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.36. 3,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

