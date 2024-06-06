1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $204.08 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,155 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.49% of Kenvue worth $204,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $18.63. 27,640,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,949,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.