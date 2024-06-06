1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $22.91 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5 %

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

