1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.92 Million Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.37% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,057,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 477,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 272,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

