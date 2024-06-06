1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $360.18 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 191,325 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Mastercard worth $360,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after buying an additional 306,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

