1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $604.89 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $604,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,721. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

