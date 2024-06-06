1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 121 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nova were worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter worth $11,638,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter worth $2,754,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nova by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $219.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,473. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $223.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

