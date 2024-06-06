1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 173,800 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of GFL Environmental worth $27,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $38.65. 4,194,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.13. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Get Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.