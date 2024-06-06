1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 8,000 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of IQVIA worth $34,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

IQV traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $220.49. 1,050,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,335. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.97.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

