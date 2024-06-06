1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 290,200 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,200 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $310,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.49. 4,673,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,899. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

