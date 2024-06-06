2,000,000 Shares in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

