206,676 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,676 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 127,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 373,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,056,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,829 shares of company stock worth $2,933,943. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

