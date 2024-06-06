23,830 Shares in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE) Purchased by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSE stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

