24,100 Shares in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.20% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $10,424,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Kim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALCY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,046. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

