308,929 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 308,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,596,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 23.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gordian Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BIV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,109. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

