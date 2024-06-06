360 Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,910. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

