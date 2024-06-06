360 Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,108 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,551,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,675,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.68. 65,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,697. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

