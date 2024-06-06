360 Financial Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $292.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,985. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $293.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.