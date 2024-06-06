360 Financial Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 804,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $184,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

