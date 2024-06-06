360 Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 3.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.58. 356,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

