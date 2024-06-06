360 Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,235. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $102.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.