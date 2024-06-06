361,136 Shares in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Prime Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE PRME traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prime Medicine

About Prime Medicine

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.