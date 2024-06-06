361,136 Shares in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Prime Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prime Medicine Trading Up 4.7 %
NYSE PRME traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
