42-coin (42) Price Reaches $48,079.75 on Major Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $34.14 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00119942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008459 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 744.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001397 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

