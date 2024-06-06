51,700 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Acquired by Gray Foundation

Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises 2.3% of Gray Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gray Foundation owned 0.09% of Ascendis Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,409,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

NASDAQ ASND remained flat at $138.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 163,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,221. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

