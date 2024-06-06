547,312 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 547,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,698,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $272,625,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of UBER stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.90. 25,801,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,056,447. The firm has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

