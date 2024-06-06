590,000 Shares in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PTN opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.65.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Palatin Technologies Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
