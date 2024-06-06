590,000 Shares in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PTN opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTN

Palatin Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.