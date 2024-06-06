596,000 Shares in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 596,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.67% of Fortress Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 69.13%. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

