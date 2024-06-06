60,000 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $103.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.